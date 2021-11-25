Newfound Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 314.5% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $53.33. 1,413,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,960. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

