Newfound Research LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $344.94. The stock had a trading volume of 625,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,163. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

