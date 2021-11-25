Newfound Research LLC Sells 334 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 919.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in IHS Markit by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.78. 1,433,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 0.99.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

