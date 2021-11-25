NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

