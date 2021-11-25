NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,841 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -268.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.