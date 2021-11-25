NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $282.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.30 and its 200 day moving average is $265.37.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NICE stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.