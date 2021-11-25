Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:NSANY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 126,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,053. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

