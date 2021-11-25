Nord/LB Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €60.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($75.57) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.00 ($71.59).

Shares of EVD stock opened at €60.90 ($69.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a 1-year high of €72.68 ($82.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 520.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of €64.86 and a 200 day moving average of €59.21.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

