Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.88.
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,266.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2,342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,597,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after acquiring an additional 85,938 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 540,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
