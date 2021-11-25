North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $447.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

