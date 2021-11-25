Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.22. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

