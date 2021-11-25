Northern Trust Corp Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 98.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CVLG stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

