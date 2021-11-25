Northern Trust Corp Has $2.69 Million Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Limoneira worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Limoneira by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

