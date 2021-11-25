Northern Trust Corp Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 598.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 6,950.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.