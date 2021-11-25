Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Duluth were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter worth $2,939,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 21.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Duluth by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 261.4% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $437.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

