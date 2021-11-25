Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of eGain worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at $174,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in eGain by 69.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 52.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

eGain stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $321.10 million, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

eGain Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

