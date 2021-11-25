Northern Trust Corp Purchases 645,102 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,102 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $25,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 28.5% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.33. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.