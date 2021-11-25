Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,938 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

