Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $325.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGLE. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

