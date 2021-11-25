Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.96 on December 15th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9568 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.95.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

