Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.14. Northland Power has a one year low of C$37.25 and a one year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.4924433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

