Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 3.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SH stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.82.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

