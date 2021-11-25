Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158,490 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Western Union stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

