Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $340.00 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.94. The company has a market capitalization of $334.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

