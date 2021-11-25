Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

