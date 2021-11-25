Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC stock opened at $361.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

