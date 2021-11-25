NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 10th Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,216 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for about 2.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.45% of NortonLifeLock worth $67,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 185.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 132,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,379. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

