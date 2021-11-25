Norway Savings Bank Acquires 245 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $262.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

