Norway Savings Bank Buys 139 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $172.03 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

