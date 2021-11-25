Norway Savings Bank Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $622.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $637.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $443.14 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

