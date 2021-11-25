Norway Savings Bank Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

