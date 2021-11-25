Norway Savings Bank Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,214 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,475 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL opened at $514.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.30 and a 200 day moving average of $472.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

