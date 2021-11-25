Norway Savings Bank Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

