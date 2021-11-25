Norway Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $198.74 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.