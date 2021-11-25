Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,735 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.