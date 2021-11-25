NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$318,077.85 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,933 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$318,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,668.51.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 37,329 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$372,020.81.

On Monday, November 8th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,848 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$315,575.04.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$280,511.89.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.