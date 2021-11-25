Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NOVT stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.67. 98,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta has a 12-month low of $115.58 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

