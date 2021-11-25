Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.
Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.
NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.
