Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

