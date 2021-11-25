Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Nutanix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,294.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.