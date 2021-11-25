Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 62,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 661,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of -4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

