Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $74,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $249,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $555.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

