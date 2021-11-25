Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVD. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 282,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AVD opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.84.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

