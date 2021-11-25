Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 467,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares during the last quarter.

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE AHT opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $428.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($45.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

