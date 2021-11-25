Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 61.6% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

