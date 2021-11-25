Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 601,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 3,765,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 28.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 1,039,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 115.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 695,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 279.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 707,563 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 353.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 827,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 645,102 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Shares of DS opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.33. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.