Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,204 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,172,878 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Transocean worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2,978.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7,266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,193,671 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.39.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.