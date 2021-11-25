Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0956 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:NXR opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

