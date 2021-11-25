NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.28. 52,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NV5 Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

