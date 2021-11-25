NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Security National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Security National Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 289.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,028 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 6.2% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,469,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,447,004. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

