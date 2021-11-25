Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

